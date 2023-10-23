An early temperature check on Clayton Keller, Logan Cooley and the Arizona Coyotes

© 2023 BSN LIVE, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Five games into the season, the Arizona Coyotes are 3-2. Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz have six points and a piece and Karel Vejmelka and Connor Ingram have been a one-two punch in net. On the other hand, forwards Lawson Crouse and Barrett Hayton are still searching for their first points of the season. How has Logan Cooley fared in his first five NHL games? How have Matt Dumba, Sean Durzi, Jason Zucker and Alex Kerfoot fit in?
On today’s PHNX Coyotes Podcast, Craig, Petey and Leah do a way-too-early evaluation on the Yotes’ lineup and check in on the Tucson Roadrunners and Sun Devil Hockey!