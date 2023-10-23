© 2023 BSN LIVE, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

We Respect Your Privacy


Our website uses cookies to ensure a seamless and personalized user experience. These cookies help us understand user behavior, enable website functionality, and improve our services.

By clicking 'Accept', you give your consent to the use of these cookies. If you prefer not to allow cookies, please click 'Decline'.

For more information, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Upgrade Your Fandom

Join the Ultimate PHNX Sports Community!
 $79.99 / year

An early temperature check on Clayton Keller, Logan Cooley and the Arizona Coyotes

Leah Merrall Avatar
Leah Merrall
October 23, 2023

Five games into the season, the Arizona Coyotes are 3-2. Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz have six points and a piece and Karel Vejmelka and Connor Ingram have been a one-two punch in net. On the other hand, forwards Lawson Crouse and Barrett Hayton are still searching for their first points of the season. How has Logan Cooley fared in his first five NHL games? How have Matt Dumba, Sean Durzi, Jason Zucker and Alex Kerfoot fit in?

On today’s PHNX Coyotes Podcast, Craig, Petey and Leah do a way-too-early evaluation on the Yotes’ lineup and check in on the Tucson Roadrunners and Sun Devil Hockey!

Scroll to next article