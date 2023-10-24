© 2023 BSN LIVE, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Can rookie Brandon Pfaadt lead Diamondbacks to World Series over Phillies in Game 6 of NLCS?

Derek Montilla Avatar
Derek Montilla
October 24, 2023

It all comes down to this. The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies will face off in a winner-takes-all Game 7 of the NLCS with an opportunity to face the Texas Rangers in the World Series on the line. The Snakes will send rookie starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt aka Big Game Brandon to the mound in the most important game of his life. No pressure. We discuss the D-backs bats heating up in Game 6, Pfaadt’s postseason thus far, and who we think will take the cake in Game 7.

