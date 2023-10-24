© 2023 BSN LIVE, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Devin Booker, Jusuf Nurkić and Josh Okogie lead Suns to win over Warriors

Lindsey Smith Avatar
Lindsey Smith
October 24, 2023

The Phoenix Suns open the 2023-24 NBA Season with a win over the Golden State Warriors 108-104. Devin Booker knocked down 32 points, dished out 8 assists and grabbed 6 rebounds. Jusuf Nurkic and Josh Okogie were X-Factors and Kevin Durant struggled to find a rhythm. Join the PHNX Suns Podcast to break it all down and don’t forget to follow the show on twitter @PHNX_Suns.

0:00 Intro
1:10 Hot minute
3:00 Initial reactions
9:21 Devin Booker flowers
17:23 Big bright shinning start
17:45 Devin Booker Breaking records
24:44 Jusuf Nurkic flowers
28:46 Who jinxed Josh Okigie?
30:28 Josh Okigie knockdown 3pt shooter!!
39:30 Do we really need to worry about Kevin Durant?
45:13 Rough night for Eric Gordon
47:16 Grayson Allen off night
53:00 Tracking our bets

