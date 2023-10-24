Devin Booker, Jusuf Nurkić and Josh Okogie lead Suns to win over Warriors

© 2023 BSN LIVE, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
The Phoenix Suns open the 2023-24 NBA Season with a win over the Golden State Warriors 108-104. Devin Booker knocked down 32 points, dished out 8 assists and grabbed 6 rebounds. Jusuf Nurkic and Josh Okogie were X-Factors and Kevin Durant struggled to find a rhythm. Join the PHNX Suns Podcast to break it all down and don’t forget to follow the show on twitter @PHNX_Suns.
0:00 Intro
1:10 Hot minute
3:00 Initial reactions
9:21 Devin Booker flowers
17:23 Big bright shinning start
17:45 Devin Booker Breaking records
24:44 Jusuf Nurkic flowers
28:46 Who jinxed Josh Okigie?
30:28 Josh Okigie knockdown 3pt shooter!!
39:30 Do we really need to worry about Kevin Durant?
45:13 Rough night for Eric Gordon
47:16 Grayson Allen off night
53:00 Tracking our bets
