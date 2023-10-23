© 2023 BSN LIVE, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Let’s make some Phoenix Suns predications for the 2023-24 NBA Season. What will the Suns record be? Who will lead the Suns in scoring, rebounding and assists? Join the PHNX Suns Podcast for all the predictions and for the latest around the team. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @PHNX_Suns.
0:00 Intro/Approach to regular season
9:00 Suns make cuts
12:00 Suns wins over/under
19:00 Who will win NBA MVP
27:00 Crowning an NBA champion
35:30 Suns leading scorer
40:00 Suns leading rebounder/passer
46:00 Practice updates
50:00 Devin Booker and Bradley Beal questionable for Game 1
55:00 Giving Saul’s dad his flowers
