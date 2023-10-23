© 2023 BSN LIVE, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State need to stay the course ahead of Washington State

Anthony Totri Avatar
Anthony Totri
October 23, 2023

Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils are once again looking to bounce back after a hard-fought loss to the Washington Huskies. With ASU falling to 1-6 on the season, Dillingham and company are still looking for the team’s first Pac-12 win. What are the lingering takeaways from Arizona State’s most recent loss? How can DeCarlos Brooks elevate the offense, and what does the quarterback situation look like the rest of the season? Plus, Dillingham spoke to the media ahead of the team’s matchup against Washington State. What’d Dilly have to say? Join Anthony Totri as he breaks it all down and more on the PHNX Sun Devils show!

0:00 Intro

4:10 Lessons Learned from ASU’s tough loss to the Washington Huskies

13:50 ASU HC Kenny Dillingham on ASU’s outstanding defensive effort

19:30 Kenny Dillingham on the gap between ASU’s Defense and Offense

23:40 Kenny Dillingham on going through The Process

30:45 Pac-12 Power Rankings

