© 2023 BSN LIVE, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
The Arizona Diamondbacks need to win two game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in the NLCS in order to advance to the World Series. While it may seem like daunting task, they will have the man they call Merrill the Mainstay starting for the Snakes in Game 6 against Aaron Nola for the Phils. We take a look at the pitching matchup, make out predictions for who will step up in Game 6, and discuss if the Diamondbacks actually have a chance to steal this series.