Midterm Report Card: Grading the Arizona State freshmen, returners and transfers

Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils are 1-6 on the season and looking to find a win against the Washington State Cougars. With the Sun Devils back at practice, what’d Dillingham and quarterback Trenton Bourguet have to say about the upcoming matchup against WSU? Plus, which players are coming back from injury and which ones could miss Saturday’s game. Plus, several ASU players have stood out, while others have left much to be desired. How do the freshmen, returners and transfers grade midway through year one of the Dillingham Era?
0:00 Intro
3:00 Report cards
13:30 Practice update from today
17:50 Kenny sound from practice
20:00 Defensive effort vs. UW
35:00 Trenton sound from practice
40:30 Helping Skattebo